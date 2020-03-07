Praise for broadband rollout in Aberdeenshire town

An MSP has welcomed the news that 2,200 homes and businesses in a north-east town can now access fibre broadband.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson praised the rollout of Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband (DSSB) in Peterhead.

More than 86,000 properties in Aberdeenshire are now connected to the service.

Mr Stevenson said: “It is great news that the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme has reached more places, including Peterhead.

“Faster broadband is great news for residents and businesses alike who use the internet during day-to-day work or for pleasure after the working day is finished.

“It’s fantastic that 60% of the homes and businesses which are eligible for an upgrade have chosen to do so and I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t yet made the move to check if they could get a faster service.”