North-east MSP praises blood scheme

A north-east MSP has praised an initiative which promotes sports participants working together to promote blood donation.

The Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society (SABS) organised a drop-in at the Scottish Parliament to showcase the launch of the new initiative.

SABS, the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, the St Andrew’s Sporting Club, the Scottish Professional Football League, the Edinburgh City Football Club and the Scottish Ambulance Service are all working to promote the importance of giving blood.

Stewart Stevenson, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, said: “This sports-focused and collaborative approch has the potential to encourage thousands of young people to give blood.

“Around half our current blood donors are from people aged 45 and over, so bringing this to the attention of the younger generation is vitally important.”