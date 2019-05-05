Praise for Aberdeen student volunteers

Students at an Aberdeen university have been praised for their volunteer work.

Sport Aberdeen’s Active School team has been working with students from Aberdeen University to help schoolchildren take part in a variety of sports and activities.

Students Eddy Eadie and Findlay Rae run a lunchtime boxing session at St Machar Academy, which has helped pupils from S1 to S6 try their hand at a sport that is not usually offered as part of the physical education (PE) curriculum.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen’s active communities manager, said: “Students such as Eddy and Findlay, who dedicate so much of their spare time to initiatives such as this to get children active and engaged in sport, are a huge asset to our Active Schools programme.

“The work being done is greatly appreciated by Sport Aberdeen.”