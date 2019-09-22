Praise for Aberdeen school’s children’s club

Staff at an Aberdeen children’s club have been praised in an inspector’s report.

Cults Out of School Care was rated “very good” for its quality of care and “good” for its quality of staffing.

The service provides care for up to 48 primary pupils in the breakfast club and a maximum of 64 pupils after school, on in-service days and school holidays.

Aberdeen City Council provide the service out of Cults Primary School on Earlswell Road.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced inspection at the site on August 23.

The report said: “Children settled quickly and confidently into the club, supported by the relaxed and informal atmosphere.

“Drop-off and pick-up times for school were well-managed and unhurried, supporting children to feel safe and secure.

“Staff welcomed children by name when collecting them from school.

“They knew children well, asking how they were settling at school or how certain activities were going.”