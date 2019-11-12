Praise for Aberdeen home-help workers

A home-help service in the city has been rated “very good” by inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Bon Accord Care’s central housing support service, based on Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen, on October 17 and have now published their report.

They rated the service “very good” for care, support and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings.

In particular, inspectors were impressed with the quality of support plans written by staff.

“They were well written, descriptive of what people wanted and we saw clear outcomes for carers and people to aim for,” said the report.

It added: “There were very few errors meaning that different staff could read them and be confident of what was required for a person.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Carers helped service users enjoy social activities, said the report, including a gardening club, film night, lunch club and keep-fit class.

“People told us they enjoyed these activities, that they see one another more and have more to do each day.

“Several people told us the carers come to get them if they forget to go to an activity and they appreciated this,” the report added.