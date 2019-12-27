Praise for Aberdeen high-rise residents’ efforts in boosting fire safety

Residents living inside Aberdeen’s 59 tower blocks have been praised for their efforts in improving fire safety.

Aberdeen City Council works with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on the fire safety group to make sure multi-storey buildings are up to scratch in case of an incident.

Just a day after the Grenfell disaster the council was told all of its multi-storeys did not feature the cladding used on the building in the London tragedy.

All of the city blocks have a number of safety systems including fire alarms and smoke detectors that are linked to a fire alarm panel, emergency lighting in all communal landings, and exit staircases.

Single fire alarm sensors have been replaced with multi-sensor alarms within communal areas of high-rise buildings with the highest number of false fire call-outs, and there is a programme of works in place to complete the remaining buildings.

The multi-sensor alarms combine an ionisation sensor which detects smoke from fast flaming fires, optical sensors for slow smouldering fires, and a heat sensor. All of the equipment is checked regularly with crews visiting the blocks every two months.

As well as external alarms the majority of the 3,881 council-owned flats are hard wired with smoke detectors

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Andy MacDonald, customer services director with the city council, believes residents are the weapon when it comes to reducing fire risks.

Mr MacDonald said a lot of the policing to keep communal areas clear of rubbish and other debris is carried out by residents themselves. He said some members of the groups who live in the tower blocks are “formidable” as they try to keep the hallways clear of potentially flammable clutter.

Mr MacDonald said: “What Grenfell has done is brought to the forefront things which can cause harm. That’s brought the community together and it may be inconvenient, but they understand why it has to be this way.

“There are a lot of formidable ladies on these groups. They run a tight ship and challenge anyone if things are not right.

“If they see anything out of place then they will speak to a neighbour about it.”

In the next few months the city council will continue to involve the people living in the tower blocks with resident-led inspections already proving successful.

These will be rolled out further in 2020 with residents establishing their fire safety inspection groups.

This will involve going around the building with council inspectors to look at the structure, fire alarms and any communal areas.

The multi-storeys taking part in the resident-led inspections are Bruce House, Grampian Court, Stockethill Court, Cornhill Court, Smithfield Court, Marischal Court, Greig Court, Seamount Court and Hutcheon Court, Promenade Court, Donside Court and Bayview Court.