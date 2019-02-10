Sunday, February 10th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Praise for Aberdeen forestry project

by Emma Morrice
10/02/2019, 1:00 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A north-east forestry project has been praised in the Scottish Parliament.

Branching Out, which gets adults using mental health services involved in Scotland’s forests, including near Tyrebagger Woods in Aberdeen, was praised by Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing, in response to a question by Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

She said: “I have visited Branching Out events on a number of occasions and the transformation in some people’s mental well-being has been remarkable.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel