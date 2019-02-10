Praise for Aberdeen forestry project

A north-east forestry project has been praised in the Scottish Parliament.

Branching Out, which gets adults using mental health services involved in Scotland’s forests, including near Tyrebagger Woods in Aberdeen, was praised by Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing, in response to a question by Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

She said: “I have visited Branching Out events on a number of occasions and the transformation in some people’s mental well-being has been remarkable.”

