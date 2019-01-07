Praise for Aberdeen care home helping people with learning disabilities

A care home in Aberdeen is helping people with learning disabilities live comfortably by using special equipment.

The Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Bob Cooney Court care home in Berryden on December 21 and has now published its report.

They rated the home “very good” for management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings – and “good” for care, support and staff.

The report said: “People made use of the premises in different ways and this is very positive as it shows us staff respected people’s choices.

“For example, one person chose to eat in their room.

“People also had equipment that enabled them to live fuller lives, keep comfortable and to manage daily tasks more independently.

“The service had bought a one-touch kettle, meaning a person could use it independently and safely.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter