Praise as north-east housing project hits 36 tenancies

A housing project has marked its first year, with 36 people in the north-east helped by the scheme.

Housing First Scotland’s pathfinder project was launched in April 2019, in a bid to end homelessness in Scotland.

Aberdeen is one of five pathfinder areas focused on in the country, although it also brings in Aberdeenshire.

In total, 92% of all those re-homed across Scotland have sustained their tenancies.

There have been more than 250 tenancies begun since the programme launched.

Mike Burns, chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians and chairman of the Aberdeen Housing First Scotland consortium said he was proud of what the pathfinder initiative had achieved so far.

He said: “We have now got 36 people in tenancies, and we hope to have more in the coming weeks, and 92% of people across Scotland have kept their tenancies. That’s fantastic, and that’s been seen across Scotland.

“These are individuals who have been in rehab, prison, repeatedly homeless, who have multiple complex needs, who might have great difficulty retaining tenancies.

“These individuals are still experiencing difficulties round their addictions or complex needs, but we have not had a single individual evicted, and that makes me especially proud. This is a group of people who we would see going through evictions multiple times.”

Mike said it was mostly men between the ages of 26 and 49 that had been helped so far, and the consortium worked to support the relations between the tenant and housing agency, to solve any problems that might crop up and ensure they were not made homeless.

He added: “We are able to act as an individual’s advocate, that is a core reason for the 92% retention.

“There’s a long way to go, we’ve got a target to help 800 people in Scotland by the end of next year.

“I’m very proud to be the chair of the consortium in Aberdeen when you look at how quickly we’ve managed to get where we are, and that makes me very proud.”

Each month, Housing First Scotland also uploads information called a tracker, where it logs information such as the number of people moving into Housing First tenancies in each of the five areas, and the average length of time for the offer of a tenancy to be made, and the length of time before the individual is able to move in.