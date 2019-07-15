Praise as north-east folk music festival strikes chord

Hundreds of music fans turned up at a north-east festival hailed as a success by organisers.

The Stonehaven Folk Festival launched in the coastal town on Thursday and closed its doors yesterday.

Crowds of people turned up to concerts, events and workshops at the weekend.

More than 1,000 tickets were sold for the main event and hundreds of people also booked workshops.

All the evening concerts held at the town hall were also sold out.

The Stoney Scrievers, a Mearns-based writing group, treated festival-goers to Doric readings and there were singing sessions and family shows.

Competitors also took part in the famous Paper ‘N’ Comb Championship event on Saturday.

Bands performing at the festival included Malinky, Dowally, Breabach, Steph Geremia, Gnoss and Duncan Chisholm, as well as Three Tree Tribe, Snuffbox, Trad Music Session and more.

Stonehaven Folk Festival chairman Charlie West said: “We’ve been really lucky with the weather which always helps.

“It’s been very busy and the workshops have been the busiest they’ve ever been.

“There were a lot of people in the marquee and at the harbour.

“There were lots of sessions in the pubs as well. I was told the kids’ show was very good.”

The former Stonehaven Sheriff Court building was added as a new venue for events at the festival this year.

Sessions were held at the site in partnership with Aberdeenshire Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP).

There was also an aqua ceilidh at the Open Air Swimming Pool.

Charlie said: “We’ve been trying new venues and seeing what’s in town.

“The concerts have been sold out which is encouraging. There’s been a lot of young bands playing. This year we’ve been more relaxed.”

It’s the 31st year the festival has been run in the Aberdeenshire town.

The popular event was set up in 1989 and includes a diverse range of traditional and contemporary folk music.