Praise as Aberdeen recycling rate up 4% ‘bucking the national trend’

Recycling rates across Aberdeen increased by almost 4% last year and are now above the national average.

Official figures from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) show a total of 47.3% of Aberdeen’s waste was recycled in 2018 – up from 43.9% the previous year.

Rates in Aberdeenshire fell slightly with 43.4% of waste in the region being recycled last year. This compares to 43.7% in 2017.

Aberdeen is above the average for Scottish councils of 44.7% with Aberdeenshire slightly below this.

Of the 85,540 tonnes of waste collected in the city last year, 40,483 was recycled and 52,298 out of the 120,519 tonnes of waste in Aberdeenshire was reused.

In Moray, rates fell slightly from 57.8% in 2017 to 57.4% while in Angus the 2018 figure was 54.7% compared to 55.2% previously.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman praised locals for their “fantastic” efforts with recycling but said there was “room for improvement”.

She said: “Our residents have been doing a fantastic job of continuing to increase the amount we recycle and we’d want to encourage them to do more as there is still room for further improvement.

“Well done to our residents for helping to increase recycling numbers and we hope everyone will do even more to keep the figures rising every year.”

Ross Grant, vice-convener of city growth and resources, also wants to further improve rates in the city.

He said: “It is excellent to see our commitment to improving recycling rates and the significant investment and transformation of the service is paying off and we now buck the national trends.

“It’s a whole city effort and down to the truly inspiring work done by all the teams in the waste and recycling section of the council, and of course the communities and people of Aberdeen.

“The challenge now is to ensure that we continue to build on that momentum and we are committed to doing that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire Council waste manager Ros Baxter said the local authority will be introducing changes to improve recycling rates across the region. The statistics show the total amount of waste collected from households over the same period had reduced by seven tonnes.

She said: “A new waste strategy for Aberdeenshire was approved by councillors in January 2019 and we are in the process of implementing changes to increase the region’s recycling rate.

“The changes include improvements to our network of recycling centres, doubling the number of seasonal garden waste points, providing more information to households about how to recycle and a three-weekly kerbside collection due to be introduced in 2020.”

Aberdeenshire councillor Martin Ford urged the authority to assess the strategies of other councils to find out ways of boosting recycling rates.

He said: “It is very important that Aberdeenshire goes and looks at the best-performing councils and learns what they are doing. That then has to be introduced here.”

Derek Robertson, chief executive of the environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, praised people in the north-east for their recycling efforts.

He said the statistics show people in the region are “starting to respond” to dealing with waste responsibly. He said: “These statistics demonstrate clearly that the public are starting to respond to the need to live more sustainably as the climate crisis highlights.

“It is welcome that recycling rates in the city are on the rise, but even more welcome that total waste volumes are falling in Aberdeenshire.

“To live more sustainably long-term we need to ensure we re-use and recycle our waste effectively – that means generating less waste overall, and recycling more effectively that which we do create.”