Praise as Aberdeen cycle safety plan moves up a gear

A cycle group has praised a local authority for looking into improving sustainable travel for the future.

Aberdeen City Council launched its Active Travel Plan consultation last week, which aims to secure views from members of the public across the city on how they travel and what kind of improvements they would like to see to walking and cycling facilities in the area.

Information gained from responses to the survey will be used to create an updated 2017-2022 Active Travel Plan, which will then be brought to a future committee.

The updates are necessary due to the opening of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), which has changed traffic patterns.

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum campaigns for better cycling infrastructure in the city and hopes to see segregated bike paths created to encourage more people to travel sustainably.

Rachel Martin, campaigns and communications secretary at Aberdeen Cycle Forum, said: “We absolutely support the renewal of active travel in the city. I am glad they are taking into consideration the AWPR.

“We support lots of segregated cycle paths. The city needs a network not just here and there, but connecting areas such as Duthie Park, the beach, the train station and the two universities.

“That’s what we will be campaigning for – a good cycle network. We also support a 20mph speed limit in the city centre.”

Rachel added the group has noted a step in the right direction by Aberdeen City Council after the word “segregated” was used in its literature and a drawing completed by the group was included in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan last year.

She added: “It will open up cycling for a lot of new people and it’s great for people who do cycle.”

It is hoped if more sustainable and safer means of travel are included in future plans, lesser represented groups such as children and women may be encouraged to use the city’s cycling network.

A number of corridor studies are already planned to take place on main roads to the AWPR, including the A92, A956, A947, A944, A96 and A93. Responses to the survey are hoping to look at other areas in the city to ensure they are equally considered.

City council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “We are continually looking to improve our road and pavement infrastructure to make it easier and therefore encourage more people to walk and cycle around the city.

“This Active Travel Action Plan is one of several policies and strategies we’re undertaking for this eventual outcome and I’d encourage people who do walk or cycle – or would like to walk or cycle more – to take part in the survey.”

To get involved, fill in the survey at https://bit.ly/2Rgy6ka

It will be open until February 14.