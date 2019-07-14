Praise after thousands turn up for Aberdeen community gala

An Aberdeen gala committee has thanked residents after thousands of people turned out for the event.

Danestone Gala Committee said the event on July 6 was a great success.

Chairwoman of the committee Reverend Anne Robertson thanked everyone who came along.

She said: “There was a fantastic turnout, it’s estimated over 3,000 people attended.

“A special thank you to all the businesses, stall holders and individuals who donated prizes for the gala raffle, especially M&S Food which donated a food hamper.

“Special thanks also to Tesco and Police Scotland for their support.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Money raised from the gala has gone to community groups in the area, including Danestone Congregational Church and Danestone Community Centre.

Preparations are under way for next year. Anyone able to help should email danestonegala@yopmail.com