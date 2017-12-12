Praise after Aberdeen care centre reaches £1 million milestone

A care centre has been praised at Holyrood after it reached a key milestone in its bid to help more people.

Dee View Court in Caiesdykes Road, Kincorth, is a Sue Ryder specialist neurological care centre and is aiming to raise £3.9 million to build a new wing accommodating 20 residents as it currently only has space for 24.

North-east MSP Lewis Macdonald last week expressed his admiration for the centre’s staff and congratulated fundraisers on reaching the milestone figure.

“For 13 years, Dee View Court has provided care for people with multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, cerebral palsy and acquired brain injury, enabling residents to live as independently as possible in shared houses and to feel they are part of the local community,” Mr Macdonald said during a Scottish Government debate about neurological conditions.

He added: “I am pleased the campaign had raised its first £1m, just five months after being launched.

“That is good news for people in the North-east affected by neurological conditions. The support that is provided at specialist facilities such as Dee View Court is important to residents and their families.

“Our wider health and social services must also be equipped to provide the care people need if they are to treat symptoms and live independently in their own homes.”