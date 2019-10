Practical jokers have targeted a prominent Aberdeen landmark.

The statue of Robert the Bruce, which stands outside Marischal College on Broad Street, has been the subject of a prank.

Pranksters have placed a traffic cone on the horse’s head.

The prank has echoes of the statue of the Duke of Wellington in Glasgow, which is rarely seen without a cone on his head.

