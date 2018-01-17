Police divers join search for missing North-east 90-year-old William Ritchie

Police divers have joined the search for a missing North-east pensioner.

William Ritchie – known as Bill – was reported missing from his home in Fraserburgh three days ago, and police dogs and diving teams are now part of ongoing efforts to find him.

They are continuing to scour potential routes the 90-year-old might have taken in the days leading up to his disappearance, focusing on the A981 which runs from Strichen to Fraserburgh.

Mr Ritchie regularly walked in and around the town and was known on occasion to have walked as far as Strichen and Memsie.

He was reported missing on Sunday by a neighbour at his home in the West Road area and officers are appealing to anyone who can piece together his movements to get in touch.

Fraserburgh Inspector Kevin Goldie said: “It has been three days since Mr Ritchie was reported missing to police and our concerns for him increase every day.

“This is before we start taking into account the current unfavourable weather conditions we are currently dealing with, what with the snow that fell overnight and freezing temperatures.

“Search teams are continuing with their efforts this morning focusing on the A981 which runs from Fraserburgh to Strichen.

“A dive unit will also be assisting to thoroughly check the harder to reach verges at the side of the road.

“Once again I would appeal to anyone who saw Mr Ritchie going as far back as the past couple of weeks to please get in touch as we continue to build a picture of his daily life.

“He is clearly a well-kent face in the area and there has been a great deal of support from the local community so far to help find him.”

Mr Ritchie is described as being around 5ft 7ins, of a slim build, with short grey hair.

It is not known what he is wearing when he went missing, however he usually wears a 3/4 length black jacket and regularly shops at Asda, the local Co-op and attends at the Post Office at Mid Street.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident no 2549 of Jan 14.