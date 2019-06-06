Power restored to more than 1,000 north-east homes hit by power cut

Power to more than 1,000 north-east properties have been restored.
SSE has confirmed 1,033 properties in the AB42 area lost power at around 11.30am, but power was restored at 12pm.
We're so sorry for the #POWERCUT affecting #HATTON #PETERHEAD and the surrounding areas of #ABERDEENSHIRE
Our engineers are en-route and looking to restore the power by 14:30, thanks for your patience.
(FJ3903)
— ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) June 6, 2019
SSE apologised to customers in the Hatton and Peterhead areas for the issue.
A spokeswoman from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience as our engineers worked to restore power as quickly as possible.”