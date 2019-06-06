Thursday, June 6th 2019 Show Links
Power restored to more than 1,000 north-east homes hit by power cut

by Callum Main
06/06/2019, 11:54 am Updated: 06/06/2019, 12:45 pm
Power to more than 1,000 north-east properties have been restored.

SSE has confirmed 1,033 properties in the AB42 area lost power at around 11.30am, but power was restored at 12pm.

SSE apologised to customers in the Hatton and Peterhead areas for the issue.

A spokeswoman from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience as our engineers worked to restore power as quickly as possible.”

 

