Power restored to 760 Aberdeen properties hit by power cut

Power has been restored to 750 properties in Aberdeen following a power cut.

Around 760 homes in the AB10 area of the city, which includes Garthdee, lost power at around 10.35am.

However power has been restored.

We're sorry for the #PowerCut affecting #GARTHDEE and the surrounding areas of #ABERDEEN. Our engineers are working to restore supplies as quickly as possible. We aim to have the power back on by 14:00. Thank you for your patience. (FU2001) — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) November 8, 2019

Full list of affected postcodes

