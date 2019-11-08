Power restored to 760 Aberdeen properties hit by power cut

Power has been restored to 750 properties in Aberdeen following a power cut.
Around 760 homes in the AB10 area of the city, which includes Garthdee, lost power at around 10.35am.
However power has been restored.
We're sorry for the #PowerCut affecting #GARTHDEE and the surrounding areas of #ABERDEEN.
Our engineers are working to restore supplies as quickly as possible. We aim to have the power back on by 14:00. Thank you for your patience.
(FU2001)
— ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) November 8, 2019
Full list of affected postcodes
