Power cuts in Aberdeenshire and West Aberdeen: Here are the affected postcodes

A number of areas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been hit by unplanned outages in power this morning.

The power cuts occurred at postcodes in West Aberdeen and Peterhead at 9am, and an engineer was expected to appear on site to fix the issue half an hour later.

Electricity is expected to be restored to the areas at midday.

A statement on the SSEN website said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

The issue is separate from a planned outage near Auchenblae in Aberdeenshire, which will allow engineers to carry out essential work on the lines.

Residents there can expect to have their supply restored at around 1pm.

The 17 postcodes affected by the unplanned outage are: