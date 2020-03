Homes in a north-east area have been left without power.

The fault affects two postcodes in Knaven, near Auchnagatt and New Deer.

It was reported at 21:20pm to SSEN, with engineers now on scene.

The power is expected to be restored by 11.30pm.

The AB42 5SR and AB42 5SU postcodes have been affected.

A statement online from SSEN said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”