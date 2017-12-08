Power cut leaves 260 North-east homes without power

Homes are without electricity this morning in the North-east.

Homes in the AB41 and AB23 areas near Ellon have been affected.

The outage was reported shortly after 7.30am this morning.

It is hoped power would be restored by 10.30am.

The Scottish and Southern Electrcity Network (SSEN) said on its website: “We apologise for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 0800 300 999 and quote reference ‘CW7079’.”

A spokeswoman from SSEN added: “We have lost power to 260 customers. We have engineers on site and are waiting to hear back from them the cause of the loss of power.

“We thank customers for their patience and apologise for the loss of power.”