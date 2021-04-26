Power cut in Dyce knocks out traffic signals on the Aberdeen bypass

A power cut in Dyce has wreaked havoc with the traffic signals on the AWPR.

They have been reported as being knocked out by a loss of supply in the Dyce and Craibstone area, with motorists urged to be extra cautious.

⚡️⚡️Power outage affecting the Dyce and Craibstone areas, traffic signals in the area are out..⚡️⚡️ pls #drivesafe and follow @trafficscotland & @ARL_AWPR for updates on the AWPR@PolScotRoadsNE @AberdeenTravel @originalfm @SSE — Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) April 26, 2021

SSEN has reported that 630 properties in Dyce are without power, with the fault occurring at 10.21am.

Engineers have been dispatched to investigate and carry out repairs.

It is estimated that power will be restored at about 12.30pm.

A SSEN spokeswoman added: “We would like to apologise to our customers impacted by this morning’s fault, our engineers are currently working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

70 postcodes have been affected by the power cut.

They are: