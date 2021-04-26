Power cut in Dyce knocks out traffic signals on the Aberdeen bypass

A power cut in Dyce has wreaked havoc with the traffic signals on the AWPR.
They have been reported as being knocked out by a loss of supply in the Dyce and Craibstone area, with motorists urged to be extra cautious.
⚡️⚡️Power outage affecting the Dyce and Craibstone areas, traffic signals in the area are out..⚡️⚡️
pls #drivesafe and follow @trafficscotland & @ARL_AWPR for updates on the AWPR@PolScotRoadsNE @AberdeenTravel @originalfm @SSE
— Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) April 26, 2021
SSEN has reported that 630 properties in Dyce are without power, with the fault occurring at 10.21am.
Engineers have been dispatched to investigate and carry out repairs.
It is estimated that power will be restored at about 12.30pm.
A SSEN spokeswoman added: “We would like to apologise to our customers impacted by this morning’s fault, our engineers are currently working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”
70 postcodes have been affected by the power cut.
They are:
- AB15 8RN
- AB15 8RP
- AB21 0BA
- AB21 0BF
- AB21 0BG
- AB21 0DA
- AB21 0DP
- AB21 0DT
- AB21 0EQ
- AB21 0ER
- AB21 0EX
- AB21 0EY
- AB21 0HA
- AB21 0HB
- AB21 0HD
- AB21 0HE
- AB21 0HH
- AB21 0HJ
- AB21 0HN
- AB21 0HP
- AB21 0HQ
- AB21 0HS
- AB21 0HT
- AB21 0HU
- AB21 0HX
- AB21 0HY
- AB21 0JD
- AB21 0JE
- AB21 0JN
- AB21 0TN
- AB21 0TT
- AB21 0TU
- AB21 0TZ
- AB21 0UB
- AB21 0UG
- AB21 0UT
- AB21 7AA
- AB21 7AJ
- AB21 7AL
- AB21 7AQ
- AB21 7AS
- AB21 7AT
- AB21 7BH
- AB21 7BJ
- AB21 7DL
- AB21 7DN
- AB21 7DU
- AB21 7ER
- AB21 7ES
- AB21 7ET
- AB21 7GS
- AB21 7NX
- AB21 7UU
- AB21 7XA
- AB21 9SX
- AB21 9TB
- AB21 9TD
- AB21 9TE
- AB21 9TJ
- AB21 9TL
- AB21 9TN
- AB21 9TQ
- AB21 9TR
- AB21 9TS
- AB21 9TT
- AB21 9TX
- AB22 8NJ
- AB22 8PH
- AB25 2SH
