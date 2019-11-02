Power cut hits 200 Aberdeen homes and leaves trains delayed

More than 200 properties were without electricity following a power cut in Aberdeen.

Areas including part of the city centre and Broomhill lost power due to the fault.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSEN) were made aware of the issue at 3.30pm yesterday.

Originally 227 homes were without power but within an hour SSEN said it had restored properties to all but 93 homes.

It took several hours for electricity to be fully restored.

A SSEN spokesman said during the power cut: “We would like to apologise to all our customers that have been affected by this power cut and like to assure them our engineers are doing all they can to get their power back on.”

NEW: There’s been a failure of the electricity supply which powers the signal box at Aberdeen station. It’s affecting the surrounding area, and means services are being delayed departing the station. More info ASAP. ^CT pic.twitter.com/9LBANgeyTt — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 1, 2019

And trains were delayed departing Aberdeen station due to a signal box failure.

A ScotRail statement said: “There’s been a failure of the electricity supply which powers the signal box at Aberdeen station. It’s affecting the surrounding area, and means services are being delayed departing the station.”

Power was restored at around 8pm last night and services through Aberdeen returned to normal.