A power cut affecting a number of north-east properties was a false alarm according to engineers.

Seventy-seven postscodes in Macduff and Gardenstown areas were reportedly without power because of the fault.

However, an SSE spokeswoman has now confirmed the reading was a false alarm.

It’s understood the system automatically re-routed supplies for around 1,000 customers in the area – causing no loss of supply, but the fault still registered on SSE’s system.