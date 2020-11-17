Power cut causes outages for homes and traffic lights in Aberdeen community

Homes in Aberdeen are without power this afternoon following an outage.

Properties in 49 postcodes around the Garthdee area lost power at around 4pm.

Its understood the issue is also affecting seven sets of traffic lights on Garthdee Road, with power to the David Lloyd club also out.

SSE has confirmed it is aware of the issue, with engineers working to restore supplies.

The utility firm hopes to have power restored by 7pm.