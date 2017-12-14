Power cut affects 1200 properties across Aberdeenshire

Homes and businesses in Aberdeenshire are without power this afternoon.

Properties in 59 AB41 8 and AB41 9 postcodes, which include Ellon, have been without electricity since 2pm.

In a post on their website, SSEN estimate power should be restored by around 5pm this evening.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) was alerted to a power cut in Ellon at 2pm this afternoon following a fault.

“1227 customers were affected in total. Many have been reconnected, with 564 customers currently off supply.

“We expect all remaining customers to be connected by 5pm today.

“SSEN would like to thank its customers for their patience while our engineers work to safely restore their supply.”

Is your postcode affected?

