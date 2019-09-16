Pounds for Primaries: First token in today and prize fund boosted to £15,000

Today is your first chance to collect a token for the Evening Express Pounds for Primaries competition.

So far, since launching the new cash giveaway, 69 primary schools in total from across the north-east have registered to take part. This represents more than 16,000 children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and more schools are registering all the time.

With such an overwhelming response we have added another £5,000 to the prize pot, meaning a fantastic £15,000 is now up for grabs.

We know, and we’re sure you do too, that many of the brilliant primary schools in the north-east are struggling to find the funds to support the amazing work they do.

Pounds for Primaries aims to help with this problem, benefitting our children’s education even further by offering cash prizes for the school to spend on whatever they need. Maybe that’s pencils, pens and paper, or perhaps the pupils could really benefit from new computer equipment. The funds can be spent on anything that will help to improve the school.

To help as many schools as possible, we’ve set up three prize funds with the aim of being fair to each and every similarly sized school. See the table prize for the breakdown.

We don’t want to see anyone empty handed, so we will split what remains of the £15,000 with every school which collects at least 250 tokens, and will also commit to give all these schools at least £100 each.

You’ll also find support materials to download on there to help you collect and submit your tokens.

Remember, Pounds for Primaries is open to ALL primary schools in the Evening Express circulation area.

The tokens will appear every day until Saturday October 26 – keep your eyes peeled for bonus token days too!