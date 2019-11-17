Pounds for Primaries: First prize-winning school revealed

The first winners of the Pounds for Primaries competition can now be revealed.

The initiative, which was launched by the Evening Express, involved north-east school children, parents and teachers collecting tokens from the newspaper to be in with a chance of winning a big cash prize.

There was a total of £15,000 up for grabs and schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils could win up to £2,500 each.

Prizes of £1,500 and £1,000 also handed out will help to improve the lives of children at smaller educational facilities.

Teachers and pupils from Airyhall Primary School were presented with a £2,500 cheque for their efforts this week.

Alison Pashley, chairwoman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at the school, said: “It was amazing to receive the cheque today.

“We want to say a massive thanks to everyone who helped out.

“When we started doing it we didn’t expect such a big response from the local community.

“We had token boxes in the library and in the Co-op, which was great.”

Alison said the school was busy fundraising for £12,000 to buy new laptops for classrooms.

She said: “We’ve been doing various other fundraising events, and we have our Christmas fair at the end of the month, so this is a fantastic addition to what we’ve been doing so far.

“The laptops will give the kids access to so many different resources.

“When they make the transition to high school, everything will be online, so it’s really important for them to have a grasp of that beforehand.”

Primary 6 teacher, Lisa Ross, said Airyhall Primary had worked hard for the competition.

She added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the parents, children and teachers, as well as everyone in the community that have helped us to save the tokens.”

And Lewis Pirie and Bethany Pashley, both 9, were delighted to be presented with the cheque.

Bethany said: “It feels really good to have won the money because we didn’t expect it.”

Lewis added: “I helped my mum by cutting out and counting all the tokens.”

Runners-up in the same category were New Machar School and Cornhill Primary, which both won £1,000.

New Machar head teacher Brian Carle said the school will be putting the money to good use.

He added: “We were absolutely delighted to have been awarded the money.

“We worked really hard for Pounds for Primaries by promoting it on social media and throughout the school.

“We have an old derelict courtyard that links to our new library, so the money has come at a perfect time for renovating that.

“A lot of projects like this rely on community support and this is no exception, so we’re really grateful to have had parents and teachers on board.”

Cornhill Primary School also received £1,000 for their efforts.

Mark Evans, head teacher at the school, said: “It was the PTA that put us forward for the competition, so we’re really grateful to them.

“We’re in need of new IT and PE equipment so the school will definitely be putting the money to good use.

“We’d like to say a huge thanks to the parents, pupils and community for getting together and collecting tokens.”

More competition winners will be announced in the newspaper on Monday.