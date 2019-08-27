Pounds for Primaries: Find out how you can help raise cash for your local primary school

The Evening Express today launches its Pounds for Primaries initiative.

There are hundreds of fantastic primary schools in the north-east, but we know, and we’re sure you do too, that many are struggling to find the funds to support the amazing work they do.

Pounds for Primaries aims to help with this problem, benefiting our schoolchildren’s education even further by offering £10,000 of cash prizes to give away to schools across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The money can be spent on whatever you think the school needs.

So maybe that’s supplies, such as pencils, pens or paper, or perhaps the pupils could really benefit from new computer equipment.

The funds can be be spent on absolutely anything that will help improve the school.

Anyone can collect the tokens too, whether it be parents, teachers or enthusiastic school councils.

A share of the £10,000 can be earned by collecting as many special tokens printed in the Evening Express from Monday September 16 to Saturday October 26.

The schools will be split into three different categories depending on their size, making the chance of collecting the cash even greater.

The top three schools with the most tokens in each category at the end of the collection period will win a share of the cash.

So keep your eyes peeled for the tokens in the Evening Express from next month and support your local primary school.

How to register

Pounds for primaries is open to ALL primary schools in the Evening Express circulation area. Even Parents Councils can enter and collect to raise cash for their schools – all you need to do is fill in the form below.

You can download posters to show your school is registered here

