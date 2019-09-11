Pounds for Primaries: Every registered school so far and how you can sign up yours

There are hundreds of fantastic primary schools in the north-east, but we know, and we’re sure you do too, that many are struggling to find the funds to support the amazing work they do.
Pounds for Primaries aims to help with this problem, benefiting our schoolchildren’s education even further by offering £10,000 of cash prizes to give away to schools across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
To sign up your school, click here
Here’s a list of all the registered schools so far;
- Aboyne primary
- Arnage School
- Braehead School
- Charleston School
- Cluny Primary School
- Crudie School
- Culter School
- Cults Primary School
- Danestone Primary School
- Elrick Primary
- Ferryhill Primary
- Fetterangus primary
- Fyvie Primary School
- Gourdon Primary
- Johnshaven School
- Kaimhill School
- Kingsford School
- Kingswells Primary School
- Kintore Primary
- Kirkhill School
- Kittybrewster Primary
- Loirston Primary School
- Lumsden Primary School
- Marykirk Primary
- Maud Primary School
- Meethill Primary
- Meiklemill Primary School
- Middleton Park Primary School
- Mile End Primary
- Millbank Primary School, Buckie
- Milltimber Primary
- Muirfield School
- New Machar School
- Newtonhill Primary School
- Pitfour Primary School
- Pitmedden School
- Rhynie School
- Riverbank Primary School
- Skene Square Primary School
- St Andrews School
- St Cyrus Primary
- Stoneywood School
- Strathburn Primary
- Sunnybank School
- Tipperty Primary School
- Tyrie Primary School
- Udny Green School
- Walker Road School
- Westpark
- Woodside School
List updated September 10