Pounds for Primaries: All the winners revealed

The final winners of the Pounds for Primaries competition can now be revealed.

Schools across the north-east have been collecting tokens since September and those with the most won a share of the £15,000 cash pot.

Children, parents and teachers were also able to lend a hand in the contest.

The initiative was launched by the Evening Express and gave primary schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils the chance to win up to £2,500.

Those with between 151-350 pupils had the chance to receive up to £1,500 and those with under 150 children were awarded up to £1,000.

Teachers and pupils from Udny Green School were presented with a £1,000 cheque for their efforts.

Head teacher Wendy Gibson said the school already has a wish list.

She added: “I’m really proud the parents worked so hard as a team to collect all the tokens.

“It’s amazing we managed to get enough to come first.”

“We’re hoping to improve some of the school grounds with the money. We want to add a poly tunnel and we have a pond we want to renovate as well as purchasing various other things for the playground.”

“Thanks to everyone who helped to collect tokens and for your hard work, we’re delighted.”

Pupil suggestions included spending the cash on new football goals and class trips.

Runners-up in the same category were Gourdon Primary and Sandhaven Primary, which both won £350.

Head teacher of Sandhaven Primary, Nicola Walker, said: “We were delighted to win the money but also very surprised.

“The community really got behind us, the local shop posted it on Facebook and it just shows what a small village can do.

“We’ve been chatting about how to best spend the money and one of our main improvement priorities is investing in maths resources.”

Sarah Shakespeare, chairwoman of the Together for Gourdon parent council, said: “We’re delighted to have won the money because we really didn’t expect to collect enough tokens.

“Gourdon is a small school so it was a real community effort and we had boxes in the village shop.

“We aren’t sure what we will do with the money yet, but we know whatever we use it on will benefit the pupils’ education.”

All our prizewinners revealed

Pounds for Primaries has given away £15,000 to dozens of schools across the north-east.

Airyhall Primary scooped the top prize of £2,500, with Kingsford Primary collecting £1,500 and Udny Green School receiving £1,000.

New Machar and Cornhill primaries both also received £1,000, with Abbotswell and Loirston picking up £500 each and Gourdon and Sandhaven primaries getting £350 each.

The schools who snapped up £100 prizes were Cults Primary, Mile End Primary, Kellands School, Gordon Primary School, Dyce School, Kingswells Primary, Hillside School, Strathburn Primary, Elrick Primary, Meldrum Primary School, Brimmond School, Tullos Primary School, Ferryhill Primary, Cluny Primary, Riverbank Primary, Arduthie Primary, Auchterellon Primary, Walker Road School, Skene Square Primary, Woodside Primary, Crombie School, Culter School, Heathryburn School, Newtonhill Primary, Sunnybank School, Westhill Primary, Kittybrewster School, Kaimhill School, Fishermoss School, Stoneywood School, Portlethen School, Kirkhill School, Milltimber Primary, Fernielea School, Charleston School, Westpark School, Meiklemill Primary, Glashieburn School, Danestone Primary, Middleton Park Primary, Muirfield School, Bramble Brae School, Orchard Brae School, Pitmedden School, Rothienorman Primary, Tarves Primary, Pitfour Primary, Fyvie Primary, Strichen School, Maud Primary, Glenbervie Primary, Monymusk School, Burnhaven School, Tipperty Primary and King Edward School.

New laptops and PE equipment topped the wishlist of other winners of the competition, which is in its first year.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “Pounds for Primaries was set up to help support the amazing work carried out in schools across our area.

“It’s nice to hear communities also got behind their schools and joined forces to collect tokens.

“Hopefully, the money given out to dozens of schools will make a real difference and pay for or contribute towards new equipment, improved facilities or school trips which will greatly benefit the pupils.”