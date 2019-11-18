Pounds for Primaries: £1,500 winner revealed

A second group of schools has cashed in on the Pounds for Primaries competition.

A total of £15,000 was up for grabs in the contest launched by the Evening Express.

It had schoolchildren, parents and teachers collecting tokens printed in the newspaper.

Schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils will get up to £2,500, those between 151-350 will receive up to £1,500 and those with under 150 children will get up to £1,000.

Kingsford Primary School was presented with a cheque for £1,500 on Tuesday.

The school was built in 1959 and currently has a school roll of more than 300.

Head teacher Audrey Walker said: “It was a big shock to be told that we had won the money and I’m really delighted that an idea that came from the parents was brought forward.

“One area that is big on our development plan for the school is digital technology.

“This year we have managed to get a set of Chromebooks, which is a big priority, so we’ll be looking to invest further in that.”

She continued: “The school would like to say a huge thank you to all the parents for collecting and counting the tokens, but also to grandparents, friends and aunties too because I know they helped.”

Suggestions from pupils included spending the money on a class trip, buying more softballs for PE, repairing the school’s flying fox and even purchasing a Lamborghini.

Abbotswell School also won £500 for participating in the competition.

Acting head teacher Emma Douglas said the pupils were thrilled to be told the news.

She added: “We are absolutely ecstatic to be runners-up.

“We told everyone about it at assembly this morning and the pupils are over the moon.

“The whole school got really involved in the competition and we had an ongoing display of tokens in the school and posters around the community.

“We’re going to have pupil council meetings to decide what to do with the money but we think we’ll purchase equipment for the playground.

“The children have a lot of big ideas – like a swimming pool or Astroturf – on their rather large wish list.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped out.”

Loirston Primary School was also awarded £500.

The school, which serves the areas of Cove and Altens, opened its doors in 1981 for a capacity of 350 pupils.

Depute head teacher Katrina Hidson said: “We’re very pleased to have done well in the competition.

“The money will go towards a digital technology fundraiser we have going on at the moment.

“We’ll be looking to purchase Chromebooks and iPads, since pupils need them to access resources.

“We’d like to extend thanks to everyone who helped out.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “Pounds for Primaries was set up to help support the amazing work carried out in schools across our area.

“It’s nice to hear communities also got behind their schools and joined forces to collect tokens.”

He added: “Hopefully, the money given out to dozens of schools will make a real difference and pay for or contribute towards new equipment, improved facilities or school trips which will greatly benefit the pupils.”

More competition winners will be announced in Tuesday’s edition of the Evening Express.