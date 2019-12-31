Poundland submits plans for Aberdeen shopping centre store

A discount retailer is making plans to open in a former book shop on the city’s Union Street, The Evening Express can reveal.

Poundland has applied for a building warrant from Aberdeen City Council to spend around £200,000 on an internal fit-out of the former Waterstones retail store in the Trinity Centre.

The prime city centre site has been lying vacant since the national bookseller moved from the store in May 2018.

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of the City Centre Community Council, said he was pleased to see the large unit occupied again.

He said: “It’s good to see there’s still interest in Union Street property.

“That shop has sat empty for a while and filling such a big unit can’t have been easy.”

However, councillor Bill Cormie, who represents Rosemount, said: “We need to watch that Union Street doesn’t become a long mall of bookies and discount retailers.”

The works would also include the installation of new stairs at ground to first floor level.

Waterstones signed a 10-year lease in 2018 for a two-storey unit in the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen.

The Trinity Centre branch of the bookstore, which had long been a feature of Union Street, was previously occupied by another book store, Ottakar’s.

Speaking at the time, bookshop manager Iain Dench said the Bon Accord Centre plan offered an “exciting prospect” for the business.

Poundland has a store at 57 Union Street but it is not known whether this will be affected by the plan.

The retailer also has shops in Berryden Retail Park, Inverurie and Elgin.

The Trinity Centre and Poundland could not be reached for comment.