Potholes highlighted with spray paint in Portlethen as residents hint that they need fixed

Residents on a Portlethen street came up with a dramatic way to draw attention to potholes plaguing the road.

Holes on Cairngrassie Drive were sprayed around with orange paint, with “fix this” also written out.

Some of the larger road hazards were turned into explicit imagery.

The pictures have garnered a big reaction on social media, with many enjoying the tongue-in-cheek manner the residents have got their point across.

Some have called on more people to do similar things to raise awareness about the state of the roads in Aberdeenshire.

Steps are being undertaken to fix the potholes

North Kincardine councillor Ian Mollison revealed that steps were being undertaken to fix the pothole problem, but that he understands why some are frustrated.

He said: “I think it’s a well-known fact that our roads in Aberdeenshire are not in great condition but steps are being taken to address this.

“We are bringing in contractors to deal with the potholes on the main distribution roads in Portlethen and Newtonhill.

“This is not happening as quickly as people would like it to but the council has had a few challenges over the past year with Covid, so this needs a bit of patience.”

Works totalling £220,000 have already been undertaken this year on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road to tackle “dangerous potholes” and other repairs are underway across the region.

In October, the Press and Journal revealed that Aberdeenshire Council had paid out £372,000 in fees for damages and accidents over the last three years.

Vehicle damage caused by potholes accounted for 230 of their claims.

Mr Mollison confirmed that he did not agree with the way the potholes problem had been highlighted in Portlethen.

He said: “I don’t think that bending down and spraying in the middle of the road is a good idea as cars and other vehicles would put you at risk.

“I wouldn’t recommend it as a course of action.

“The sooner the potholes are fixed, the better as they are widespread, due to the harsh winter and the lack of road maintenance due to Covid.”

‘Temporary repairs will be more common’

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “The wintry weather this year has brought a range of challenges across Aberdeenshire.

“Our roads team is aware of a lot of current and emerging issues with the road network condition and will be working through these over the coming weeks.

“Permanent repairs will be carried out where possible, but restrictions on supplies from quarries and, in an attempt to keep personnel on site to a minimum, temporary repairs will be more common than normal.”