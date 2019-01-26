Aberdeen community’s pothole danger fears

Residents in an Aberdeen community have raised concerns over the continued poor condition of roads.

Old Ferry Road in Bieldside was singled out by Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council as posing a danger to road users due to the number of potholes.

Some people using the road also claimed that the treacherous surface has forced drivers to swerve on to the wrong side of the road to avoid the largest obstacles.

A community council spokesman said: “We regularly keep the city council up to date with our concerns about the poor state of roads in our area, of which Old Ferry Road is unfortunately one of many.

“We shall support the Newton Dee community in requesting the city council to ensure that safe access is maintained for all users.”