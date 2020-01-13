Potential new owners agree to repair Aberdeen shop front

The potential new owner of an Aberdeen city centre store has pledged to make external repairs following a request made by the local authority.

The current owners of Inspirations on Union Street, which is vacant, were handed an amenity notice by Aberdeen City Council in October, after officers said its disrepair was causing “significant disamenity” to the area.

After appealing to the Scottish Government over the request, solicitors for the owners have now said the potential purchaser of the site will deal with the repairs.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement submitted in documents alongside the appeal stated: “I have now spoken to the potential purchaser’s solicitors, who have confirmed that their client accepts that she will have to deal with the repairs to the shop front.”

Aberdeen City Council gave the appellants Philip and Elinor Anderson until February 18 to take necessary action, which includes repairing fascia.