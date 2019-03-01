Potential cuts cast doubt on future of Aberdeen festivals

The future of another Aberdeen festival is in jeopardy after proposed funding cuts were revealed this week.

The organisers of Look Again, Aberdeen’s year-round public art programme, have revealed its future looks uncertain after council officers proposed slashing £25,000 from its budget.

It comes as Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), which is facing funding cuts of £210,000, also revealed the future of its Granite Noir and True North festivals remain uncertain.

Hilary Nicoll, co-director of Look Again, said: “The future of the festival and our other Look Again initiatives, such as our Creative Pecha Kucha nights, new project space in St Andrew Street and programme to support creative businesses in the city that we are about to launch are in jeopardy.

“We have funds in place for this year’s festival, but this will hugely affect plans.

“There’s also the bigger message that these cuts send out, which is that Aberdeen just isn’t interested in its own culture and creativity – though will buy it in from elsewhere.

“This is an enormous blow to the thousands of people living here and contributing to culture and the creative economy and affects Aberdeen’s ability to compete with other more cultured and vibrant cities both near and far.”

In June, the fifth Look Again festival will officially launch.

In 2018 alone, organisers provided 86 paid opportunities for local creatives, opened up empty shops as pop-ups and galleries and provided selling opportunities for more than 40 designers and makers.

The group has also secured a temporary home on 32 St Andrew Street.

The space, owned by the Bon Accord Centre, will host five exhibitions, leading up to the beginning of the festival.