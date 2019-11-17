North-east postmaster tells of ‘vital’ service

A north-east postmaster has revealed how staff are providing a “vital” service stopping residents being scammed out of their savings.

Rory Will, who is the postmaster at Inverurie’s last remaining post office, claimed last month business rates were forcing branches out of business.

He said local assessors claimed he was not offering a “vital service” but he insisted his track record proves the opposite.

Rory recently prevented a local resident being scammed out of £2,000 and has now received a letter from the lady thanking him for his help.

He said in a statement: “This lady was about to send £2,000 to Nepal believing to be settling an O2 bill.

“Without the post office, this could easily have been a huge loss to this customer.”

Rory stressed how important it was for customers to continue supporting local businesses. He added: “Please support your local post offices in any way you can, they are so vital in your community.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

The customer thanked the postmaster in her letter for all his help stepping in to give her advice and alert her to the scam.

She said in the letter: “You helped me snap out of my trance and let me use your own phone to ring up my bank to query things.

“I am so grateful for the help which saved me transmitting money from my account,” she added.

“I’ve told other people what a help you were.”

Rory previously told how he fears he may have to eventually close due to the crippling business rates he needs to pay.

He says he has been squeezed to breaking point.

However, the Scottish Government said the rates were set by independent valuators and insisted that Scottish ministers had no say on the amount of cash businesses had to pay.

A spokeswoman also said that this year’s Scottish budget allowed for up to £750 million of rates reliefs for firms in need of help across the country.