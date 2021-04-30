Posties return to Thistle Court after Royal Mail’s ‘intimidating’ dog concerns

More than 100 flats in an Aberdeen high rise have been removed from a Royal Mail blacklist after posties declared it a no-go zone having been menaced by dangerous dogs.

Residents in Thistle Court, off Rose Street, have been forced to travel to the nearest Post Office for the last week after delivery staff refused to enter the building.

It is understood a number of residents missed appointments for their Covid vaccinations due to the mail diversion – but thankfully they have already managed to rearrange their jabs for the coming days.

Earlier this week, Royal Mail declared the 126-home block off limits after staff reported being “intimidated” by two dogs, leaving elderly residents awaiting news of their jabs with a walk to WHS Smith in Union Street in the hope of collecting their blue envelopes.

Successful trial run convinced Royal Mail staff would be safe in Thistle Court

A senior council officer said a risk assessment and trial run this morning had left all involved satisfied that postal workers would be safe.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “Following a risk assessment, we are pleased to report that normal deliveries will be resumed for the vast majority of addresses at Thistle Court from Saturday, May 1.”

The same spokeswoman had previously hit out at the owners of the “intimidating” animals.

She said: “Royal Mail treats any risk of dog attacks on our postmen and women very seriously, and our first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of our people who provide a valuable service to our customers.

“It is very distressing when one of our people is attacked or worried by a dog while carrying out their job.”

Those living there have been reluctant to put their names to comments about conditions in the tower, due to fear of reprisal from the pets’ owner.

But they spoke of hearing barking through the night and dog mess and urine littering the lobby, stairs and lifts.

Council staff said the dogs, described as “big, hyper, pit bull-type beasts” by one resident, belonged to a visitor to the high rise and that housing officers had reported issues to police.

A council spokeswoman told us: “We have worked proactively with Royal Mail on the issue and we are pleased the situation has been resolved.

“Council officers are committed to dealing with the types of matters that have been highlighted recently at this block therefore it is imperative that residents are making the necessary reports to the relevant service at the time of occurrence so they can be investigated and appropriate action is taken.”

Pets are not allowed in authority-owned flats in multi-storeys.

Councillor: ‘Brilliant news’ Thistle Court deliveries were to start again

And Councillor Bill Cormie, the Midstocket And Rosemount member who pushed for action to get mail deliveries back, praised the bravery of those who had contacted the local authority for help.

“But this just shows the importance of reporting these incidents to the police because the only report made came from the council housing officers,” he said.

“Housing officers, Royal Mail and police have managed to sort it out – and the papers helped highlight the issue as well.

“I came across this problem before with people being scared to report things to the police in case they are targeted themselves.

“But I had not realised the number of problems in Thistle Court, regarding antisocial behaviour, until I met residents this week.

“They were frightened to contact police but there is always Crimestoppers to do it anonymously.

“There are continuing problems in there and it’s up to powers that be to keep on top of them to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

Royal Mail said normal delivery service should resume tomorrow, and directed anyone with concerns about their mail to their customer services team on 03457 740740.

Crimestoppers, the anonymous service highlighted by Mr Cormie, can be reached on 0800 555 111.