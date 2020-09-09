‘Postcode lottery’ midwife bereavement services better in north-east

Midwife bereavement services across Scotland have been dubbed a “postcode lottery”, although the north-east is well cared for.

A freedom of information request made by the Scottish Conservatives showed the differences in services across Scotland.

While some health boards employ specialist bereavement midwives, others do not, but offer some training to staff, although the numbers of those trained is often limited.

In the north-east, NHS Grampian employs one specialist full-time employee, while a team is trained to deliver bereavement care. NHS Orkney also makes use of the specialist fetal loss unit and team in Aberdeen.

NHS health boards in Tayside and Fife also employ specialist roles.

Others, such as the Dumfries and Galloway health board, signpost patients to third-sector organisations for further support, while the remaining health boards include annual training for midwives.

Aberdeenshire West Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett said: “After engaging with midwives and those who deal with grieving families, it became obvious that bereavement care can be a postcode lottery.

“In the north-east there are places for people to go for help when they need it most.

“But it’s apparent that there is an uneven picture across Scotland. In one place you can see a counsellor, a trained midwife in another, or be given a leaflet with contact details.

“This is probably the most difficult situation any parent can find themselves in.

“So there should be a standard of care that doesn’t rely on where someone lives.

“I would urge health boards to liaise with the Scottish government so that everyone gets the same care, regardless of where they live.”

The board’s approach has always been to be engaged and adapt to the changing needs of bereavement care for families.”

NHS Grampian is one of the five pilot sites for the National Bereavement Care Pathway, and work is also ongoing to address any gaps identified in the health board.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “There is one FTE member in post as bereavement midwife. There is also a team trained in bereavement care to deliver bereavement care, in a specific area for pregnancy loss at any stage in the tertiary hospital and also in another healthcare facility within the region.

“The board’s approach has always been to be engaged and adapt to the changing needs of bereavement care for families. The bereavement midwife is involved on national forums in Scotland for bereavement, including the Scottish Government bereavement subgroup.

“The staff involved in providing bereavement care are encouraged to attend SANDS training days and other relevant conferences to their role. The board will continue to support the development of the staff dealing with bereaved families in the future.”

There is also a charity-funded counsellor and clinical psychologist attached to NHS Grampian’s Neonatal Unit, which can provide for the needs of both men and women.

Kate Mulley, director of research, education and policy at Sands and chairwoman of the NBCP Scotland Core Group, said: “Parents tell us that nothing can compare to the trauma and pain of losing a baby but good bereavement care, being able to spend time with their baby and being treated with compassion by well-trained healthcare workers, can and does help them on their painful journey.

“Every parent whose baby dies deserves excellent bereavement care and this should not depend on where they live. That’s why the adoption of the National Bereavement Care Pathway is so important in ending the postcode lottery of bereavement care in Scotland by setting out the consistently excellent standards we want all health boards to aspire to.

“We are grateful to the Scottish Government for backing the project, which has been understandably delayed by Covid-19, but we know the need is greater now than ever, so we are delighted that all partners involved are now committed to picking up the Pathway and implementing it in early adopter sites.”