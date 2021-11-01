‘Post office services more important than ever’: Aberdeen residents urged to share views on relocation of Dyce branch

Aberdeen residents are being urged to have their say on relocating a post office service within their local community.

Last week, proposals were lodged to move the Dyce branch into new refurbished premises on Victoria Street, with promises this will secure “significantly” longer opening hours for customers.

Under the drafted plans, the former Clydesbank building will be converted into a local style branch with two open-plan counters and a convenience store.

The move was introduced to “safeguard sustainable post office services in the community” as part of the company’s ongoing modernisation of their local network.

Supporting Dyce post office more important than ever

A consultation is currently under way to test the waters within the local community before plans forge ahead in February next year.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson is now encouraging residents to share their views and support the “vital” service.

He said: “Post offices are a vital part of our local communities, which I believe need to be retained and supported.

“Residents are being urged to make their views known on the proposals, which are slated for February next year and include two serving positions.

“Increasingly, we are seeing free-to-use cash machines being removed when the banks close branches. Restricting access to cash in this way is not acceptable and local post offices provide a vital service in letting people have access to cash when the banks have all but given up on providing a local service.

“With Dyce having lost three of its four banks in recent times, the Post Office’s role at the heart of the community it serves is more important than ever and I would encourage people to respond to the consultation with their support for local post office services.”