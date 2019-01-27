Aberdeen post office moves to new home

An Aberdeen city centre post office is set to reopen at a new location.

The George Street branch is scheduled to reopen its doors on Monday.

The location – inside Global Seasoning at 371 George Street – is approximately 100 metres away from its previous location at 427-429 George Street.

Although the decision to reopen the branch has already been taken, the Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the relocation.

Robert Sharp, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking.

“We know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident this new-style Post Office will meet customer needs.”