Possible traffic delays as Aberdeen’s ultrafast broadband roll-out continues

A number of Aberdeen roads are set to be closed to install ultrafast internet.

The Cityfibre scheme is hoped to make Aberdeen the first city in Scotland to have web speeds of up to one gigabyte per second.

As part of the scheme, 52 miles of cables have had to be placed under city streets.

Some of the disruption caused by this work is now set to hit the Rosehill area of the city.

Starting on February 19, roads in that area will face a series of partial closures.

Morgan Road, Cairncry Avenue, Cairncry Terrace, Ash-hill Road, Cairncry Terrace and Ash-hill Drive are all facing partial closure until March 3.

A subsequent batch of roads have also been earmarked for work.

Ash-hill Place and Cornhill Drive are next on the list, with closures due to return to Cairncry Terrace and Ash-hill Road before work ends on March 6.

Along with the partial closures of the roads, a ban on parking will also be imposed on the affected streets between 8am on February 19 and 5pm on March 6.

Aberdeen City Council has warned that any cars parked illegally will be removed and must be recovered at the expense of the owner.

Meanwhile, Cityfibre is also set to shut down a street in the heart of the city centre.

Exchange Street, between its junction with Trinity Lane and Guild Street, will be closed for the work between 8am on February 16 and February 18 at 5pm.

The one-way restriction on Exchange Street will also be suspended during that period between the junction with Guild Street and Imperial Lane.