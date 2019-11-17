Positive ratings for North-east nursery

Inspectors have praised a north-east nursery.

Auld Kirk nursery in Fraserburgh provides care to a maximum of 24 children who are to start at primary school.

The Care Inspectorate visited the Barrasgate Road facility on September 17.

It rated both the quality of care and quality of management and leadership as good.

A report by the watchdog said parents were happy with the nursery and that the children were happy.

It said: “Parents were very confident in the service provided by the staff at Auld Kirk Nursery.

“They valued the high-quality care and nurture their children received in the service, confirmed by our observations.

“We saw that staff had established positive relationships with the children which meant that children were comfortable and confident in approaching staff and talking to them.”