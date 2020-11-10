Positive covid cases in the north-east less than 3% of all recorded in Scotland

The total number of coronavirus cases identified in the north-east over the past week account for around 2% of the cases in Scotland.

There has been a total of 239 positive cases identified from across the region since November 2 – which averages out to about 29 a day.

A total of 26 new cases were recorded yesterday – 2.8% of the total cases in Scotland.

Test and protect contact tracing teams have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that positive cases are followed up – and are having a higher than 90% success rate in tracking down close contacts.

Those working in the north-east team have also been assisting other health boards with higher numbers of cases.

A total of 912 new cases were identified across Scotland yesterday. The total number of cases in the north-east over the past week accounts for 2.5% of the cases in Scotland.

One of the cases relates to a person at Ellon Academy where two others tested positive last week.

A letter has been sent out to parents advising them, and a deep clean was carried out at the weekend.

Close contacts have been contacted by NHS Grampian’s health protection team and have been told to self-isolate.

Pupils who have not been identified as close contacts have been told they are to attend school as normal unless they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

Ellon Academy has said it has introduced enhanced hygiene and cleaning measures, minimised contact between different school groups and implemented the appropriate emergency procedures to best protect staff and pupils.

Any pupil who develops symptoms should enter 10 days of self-isolation whilst they await test results.

All other members of the household should begin a self-isolation period of 14 days.

Meanwhile, a seafood factory boss has said he is confident measures in place at the factory were protecting its 550-strong workforce – after three positive cases were identified in the past fortnight at Thistle Seafoods in Boddam.

It follows after eight cases were confirmed at the town’s Seafood Ecoss over the weekend.

Managing director of Thistle Seafoods Ryan Scattery said: “We have had three members of staff out of 550 that have had tested positive but they are in totally different departments and on totally different shifts and there is no linkage.

“Our hygiene standards are way higher than the vast majority of the industry. From the very start of the pandemic and all the way through, touch wood, we have been quite fortunate that we have been able to keep operating at 100%.

“We have put in very stringent measures throughout which I have got full faith in – and it has been proven as we have been able to stay open throughout with a minor number of cases.

“When you employ 550 people, given the scale of the pandemic it is not surprising to have a case every now and again.

“Staff are advised to stay at home if they or family member present symptoms and they are kept on full pay throughout the isolation period.”