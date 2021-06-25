Positive Covid cases at Turriff Academy forces home learning for whole school on last day of term

Hundreds of secondary pupils at Turriff Academy are learning from home today after positive Covid cases have been detected at the school.

All the pupils at the school are participating in home learning after it was closed for the last day of the term as a precautionary measure.

Detecting two positive cases on Thursday evening, school bosses went on to notify parents and make the decision to close the school and have pupils stay at home.

A spokesman at Aberdeenshire Council said: “Following confirmation of two detected Covid-19 cases at Turriff Academy on Thursday evening, the decision was taken to revert to home learning today (June 25) to enable the school to work with the Health Protection Team to identify potential close contacts.

“We will keep in touch with parents should any isolations be necessary, and we thank all our students and their parents for their understanding.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian added: “We are aware of a small number of cases associated with Turriff Academy.

“The health protection team is working with the school’s management and Aberdeenshire Council.”

Positive Covid-19 cases in Scotland highest recorded for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, yesterday it was recorded that 2,999 people in Scotland have tested positive for the disease.

This is up on June 23 figure of 2,969, which was double on the previous day.

The number of Covid deaths in Scotland yesterday was five, and they occurred in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Lothian, Tayside, and Forth Valley.

NHS Highland has warned of an “alarming rise” in Covid cases across the north with more than half of May’s total recorded in a single day this week.

Areas including Caithness, Inverness, Oban, Helensburgh, Dunoon and Nairn are giving officials the most concern.

Yesterday’s Scottish Government data also show 200 new positive cases of the virus were reported in the NHS Grampian area, up by 25 from June 23.