Positive Covid cases at Edenholme care home increase to 27

The number of positive Covid cases at Edenholme care home in Stonehaven has increased by 13 to 27.

This new figure was confirmed by the Incident Management Team who met today to discuss outbreaks in both Edenholme and Inchmarlo House care home in Banchory.

14 cases were confirmed at the Stonehaven site on Friday.

At Inchmarlo House, 101 cases of Covid were confirmed, a decrease of one on Friday’s total.

This is due to investigations from Test and Protect finding some cases initially linked to the care home were now not thought to be linked.

There were also cases that were counted twice.

A spokeswoman for the IMT said: “There are currently 101 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with the outbreak at Inchmarlo House Care Home.

“We continue to support the home with staffing to ensure the care of residents.

“There are now 27 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with Edenholme Care Home in Stonehaven.

“NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership are supporting the home to manage the outbreak.

“The home remains closed to admissions and visitors”.

A spokeswoman for Inchmarlo House Care Home added: “Our thoughts remain very much with those who have lost loved ones and for whom we feel the deepest sympathy.

“Everyone at Inchmarlo House Care Home continues to focus on the health, safety and wellbeing of all our residents and staff, working in close collaboration with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.”

Deaths at care homes

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed today that it is investigating the deaths of eight people at Inchmarlo, and 11 at Deeside Care Home in Cults.

The COPFS inquiries are part of a wider investigation into deaths in care homes across Scotland.

A statement from Deeside Care Home read: “We are deeply saddened by the losses at the home and we extend our sympathy to all those who have lost a loved one.

“This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff. Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are doing everything we can to achieve this goal.

“We will, of course, continue to work closely with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal in accordance with the Government’s directive.

“Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most difficult time.”