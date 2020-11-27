Positive Covid-19 case identified at Aberdeen secondary school

A confirmed case of Covid-19 has been identified in a pupil at an Aberdeen secondary school.

Parents of pupils at Lochside Academy have been informed of the senior pupil’s diagnosis.

Efforts to trace close contacts are underway with those identified advised to self-isolate.

Pupils who have not been identified as close contacts of the positive case have been told they are to attend school as normal unless advised differently.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Neil Hendry has said: “I realise that this news may be unsettling.

“I want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within Lochside Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place which were commended by the health protection team.

“The strength of the control measures in place has enabled the health protection team to advise that the school [can] remain open.”

The main symptoms of Covid-19 are: - A new continuous cough - A fever or high temperature - A loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste

Pupils who develop symptoms of Covid-19 are asked to begin a period of 10 days self-isolation and to book a test.

All other household members are to also self-isolate but for the longer time of 14 days.