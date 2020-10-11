Positive case of Covid-19 detected at north-east primary school

A number of pupils have been told to self-isolate after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed at a north east school.

NHS Grampian confirmed it is investigating a single case of the virus at Fyvie Primary School.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate. We are working closely with Aberdeenshire Council; the schools are currently closed for the October break.”

Parents received a letter on Friday to say the NHS board’s health protection team (HPT) had been in contact with the school.

It said: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with the health protection team. This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in direct contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and they will be staying at home for 14 days.”