Positive case of Covid-19 detected at north-east academy

by Zoe Phillips
09/10/2020, 7:52 pm Updated: 09/10/2020, 7:53 pm
Peterhead Academy
A number of people have been told to self-isolate after a person tested positive for Covid-19 at a north-east academy.

NHS Grampian confirmed it was investigating a single case of the virus at Peterhead Academy.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We are investigating a single case of Covid-19 at Peterhead Academy.

“Close contacts are being identified and advised to self-isolate. We are working closely with Aberdeenshire Council.”